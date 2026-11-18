Denmark introduces visa waiting list for Turks

ANKARA

A traveler holds a Turkish passport while pulling a suitcase.

Denmark has introduced a temporary waiting-list system for Turkish nationals applying for tourist visas, aiming to manage high demand and reduce processing times to 15 calendar days, the Danish Embassy in Ankara said on Nov. 17.



The new system applies only to applications for which tourism is the main purpose of travel.



In cases requiring additional checks or referral to the Danish Immigration Service, processing may take up to 45 calendar days, the embassy said.



Under the arrangement, applicants will be able to keep their passports and other travel documents until their applications are ready for processing, allowing them to make travel plans without having to leave their documents at visa centers during the waiting period.



Applicants who decide not to travel can also cancel their applications and request a refund of the visa fee through Denmark’s ApplyVisa portal, provided their applications are still on the waiting list and have not yet been deemed ready for processing by the embassy.