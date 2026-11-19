‘US opposes globalist regulation of AI’

SHENZHEN

This picture taken on November 11, 2026 shows a robot awaiting test at a robot company in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province. (AFP Photo)

The United States opposes "globalist regulation" of artificial intelligence in any form, President Donald Trump said on Nov. 19.

Trump has repeatedly rejected calls for wide-reaching international governance of AI, warning it could hold his country back in its race with China.

"It's super intelligence, but we have to watch it," he told leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Shenzhen, using his administration's preferred term for AI.

"We have to be careful. We have to cherish it. It's almost completely good, but it's got some bad elements, and we have to be very careful in managing those bad elements," Trump said.

"So we oppose any form of globalist regulation or anything to control and stifle SI, and we won't allow that to happen, frankly."

Despite the countries' fierce tech rivalry, AI safety risks of shared concern range from infrastructure hacking to people using the technology to help build bioweapons.

Another problem in the spotlight is out-of-control AI agents, tools that complete real-life tasks online, after ChatGPT maker OpenAI's bots hacked into websites including an Australian government portal, incidents followed by similar reports by other labs.

Military use and mass surveillance are also potential flashpoints for the world's two leading AI powers.