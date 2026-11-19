Treasury raises 1.25 billion euros through green bond issuance

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Treasury raised 1.25 billion euros through the issuance of a euro-denominated green bond maturing in 2034.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry had mandated Bank of America, BBVA, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan for a a Euro denominated ESG Bond (Green).

The transaction marks the Treasury’s third ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) bond issuance in the international capital markets and its second ESG bond issuance in 2026, said the ministry in a statement on Nov. 19.

The transaction was finalized with a nominal amount of 1.25 billion euros, it added.

The eight-year green bond has a coupon rate of 5.850 percent and a yield to investor of 6.125 percent, it said.

The offering attracted orders more than three times the actual issue size from approximately 150 accounts.

Some 43 percent of the issue has been allocated to investors in the U.K., 26 percent in the U.S., 16 percent in other European countries, 12 percent in Türkiye and 3 percent in other countries.

With this transaction, the amount of funds that have been raised from the international capital markets in 2026 has reached $13.6 billion.