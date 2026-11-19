Climate pressures hit global wine production

PARIS

An aerial photograph taken on October 13, 2026 shows a general view of the Domaine de l'Hospitalet vineyard near Narbonne, southeastern France, part of the Gerard Bertrand wine group. (AFP Photo)

Global wine production is expected to decline again in 2026 as climate change continues to disrupt grape harvests around the world, a report by the International Organisation of Vine and Wine said.



“Overall, global wine production reflects climatic pressures on yields alongside a longer-term contraction of vineyard area in several major producing countries,” the OIV said in its annual report.



Production and harvesting decisions were also factors, along with “a backdrop of declining global wine consumption and changing patterns of demand,” it added.



Wine production is estimated at between 220 and 230 million hectolitres, broadly in line with 2025 levels, the report said. Using the midpoint estimate of 225 million hectolitres, output would be 7 percent below the average of the past five years.



World wine production fell to its lowest level since 1961 in 2024.



In Europe, grape harvests are expected to be 6 percent below their five-year average in 2026 after France and Italy were hit by drought and heatwaves, while Spain and Portugal also struggled.



Italy remains the world’s leading wine producer, ahead of France and Spain. Wine production in the U.S., the world’s fourth-largest producer, is running 18 percent below its five-year average.