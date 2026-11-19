Türkiye offers foreign investors residence permits of up to 5 years

ANKARA

Türkiye has introduced easier residence permit rules for foreign nationals investing in the country.

Under the new regulation, foreign nationals who invest at least $150,000 will be eligible for a three-year residence permit, while those investing at least $200,000 will be able to obtain a five-year permit.

The residence permits will not serve as work permits. Foreign nationals seeking employment in Türkiye will still be required to obtain a separate work permit under the relevant legislation.

Under the previous system, short-term residence permits were generally issued for a maximum of two years.

The regulation covers foreign nationals who do not work in Türkiye but meet the specified investment requirements. Eligibility will be determined by evaluating a range of financial instruments, such as bank deposits, government debt securities and real estate investment funds.

Foreign investors will be required to maintain the specified investment amount in bank deposits and government debt securities for half of the residence permit period. Investment in real estate and venture capital investment funds must also be held for half of the permit period.

For private pension investments, investors will be required to join designated pension plans and maintain their investments. Residence permits will be revoked if these conditions are not met.

Residence permits issued under the regulation will not grant investors the right to Turkish citizenship.