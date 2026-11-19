Türkiye’s short-term external debt rises to $173 billion

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock stood at $173.1 billion at the end of September, rising 1.5 percent from the previous quarter, the Central Bank said on Nov. 19.

The short-term external debt stock on a remaining-maturity basis, which includes external debt due within one year or less regardless of its original maturity, amounted to $240.2 billion, according to the bank data.

Banks’ short-term external debt increased 0.6 percent from the previous quarter to $75.1 billion. Short-term foreign currency loans banks obtained from abroad rose 7 percent to $8.6 billion.

Foreign currency deposits held by nonresident banks at domestic banks increased 1.2 percent to $18.7 billion, while foreign currency deposits held by other nonresidents rose 1.7 percent to $21.8 billion.

Nonresidents’ Turkish Lira deposits, meanwhile, declined 2.7 percent to $26 billion.

Other sectors’ short-term external debt increased 2.3 percent from the previous quarter to $73.6 billion.

Regarding currency composition, 33.7 percent of the short-term external debt stock was denominated in U.S. dollars, 27.3 percent in euros and 25.5 percent in Turkish Liras. Other currencies accounted for the remaining 13.5 percent.