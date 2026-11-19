COP31’s Adaptation Fund receives lackluster support from wealthy nations

ANTALYA

(AA Photo)

New funding commitments to the Adaptation Fund at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) reached just $50.2 million as several wealthy countries made no pledges.

The fund finances developing countries’ efforts to combat the intensifying impacts of climate change.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Italy and Australia did not make any funding commitments.

Spain led with a pledge of $27.8 million, followed by Germany with $11.1 million and Ireland with $6.7 million.

Belgium pledged $3.2 million, Portugal committed $1.1 million and Estonia pledged $334,000.

The Climate Action Network-International (CAN) warned that the necessary grant-based climate finance for adaptation measures in developing countries failed to materialize.

The roughly $50.2 million raised represented only one-sixth of the fund’s annual target of at least $300 million. The total also fell well short of the fund’s broader goal of mobilizing $1.2 billion from 2026 to 2029.