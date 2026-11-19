No country can solve its waste problem alone,’ says COP31’s climate champion

Erim Eriz – ANTALYA

First lady Emine Erdoğan and Zero Waste Foundation President Samed Ağırbaş (right) view an exhibit on Türkiye’s zero-waste movement at COP31 in Antalya. Erdoğan is the foundation’s honorary president and chairs the U.N. Secretary-General’s Advisory Board on Zero Waste.

Nine years after first lady Emine Erdoğan launched Türkiye’s zero-waste movement, Samed Ağırbaş says the Zero Waste Foundation he leads is working with 22 Mediterranean countries on a joint plan to curb plastic pollution

Samed Ağırbaş, COP31’s climate high-level champion, answered Hürriyet Daily News’ questions during the U.N. climate summit in Antalya. The interview was translated from Turkish and edited for length and clarity.

What progress have you seen in helping cities and businesses get climate projects off the ground?

My job is to give people who are usually left out a seat at the table. When I took on the role, first lady Emine Erdoğan asked me to visit disadvantaged communities and bring their concerns to the climate talks.

In an informal settlement in Nairobi, a mother held her child out to me. The child was three or four. She said she couldn’t look after her child and asked me to take them in and give them a good life.

I carry that scene with me into the negotiating room.

Wherever I go, cities and businesses face the same three obstacles. They need financing, people who can draw up projects and reliable data. Our financing program with VakıfBank is up and running. We hold workshops across Türkiye’s 81 provinces, where each city sets its own targets.

The plans are reviewed every three months.

A line in a mayor’s budget can sometimes get results faster than an international agreement. My job is to clear the way for that spending.

What joint projects have grown out of the first lady’s international work on zero waste?

She launched the movement in Türkiye in 2017. The U.N. General Assembly later designated March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste following a proposal from Türkiye.

On Nov. 11, she chaired the leaders’ roundtable on zero waste, circularity and methane, with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres at the table. The aim for 2035 was to cut the projected rise in municipal solid waste worldwide by at least half.

I remember sitting there thinking that nine years earlier this had been a small movement in Türkiye. Now world leaders were discussing the same idea. An idea doesn’t have to be big to cross borders. It just has to be right.

The Global Zero Waste Alliance grew out of that work. At this summit, we’re holding talks with more than 100 countries and working to sign more than 40 bilateral cooperation agreements. The clearest example of cooperation is the zero-waste districts initiative. We have pilot sites in Mexico City, Kisumu and George Town.

Gaziantep’s Bey neighborhood is one of 20 zero-waste districts named at COP31. What difference should residents see in their daily lives?

We have a word in Turkish, kıymet, which means worth. We see value in waste, too.

When something breaks, it gets repaired. Shopkeepers use simpler packaging. Kitchen scraps go back into the soil. Children learn the same habits at school. Each one seems small, but together they change the economy of a neighborhood. Repair work and composting create jobs. There’s a climate reason to pay attention to kitchen waste, too. When it decomposes in a landfill, it releases methane.

In Anatolia, a worn dish is mended and put back on the table. We’re building on a way of life that people here already know.

On Nov. 3, the foundation said its program with VakıfBank had provided more than 600 million Turkish Liras in financing. What do those loans pay for?

That was the figure for the early months of the program. Our initial target is 10 billion liras in financing for more than 500 institutions and projects.

The loans can pay for a recycling line, a packaging redesign that uses less material or a project that turns one factory’s waste into raw material for another. They also cover investments in energy and water efficiency, refill systems and deposit-return infrastructure.

We are working on separate packages so that barbers, hairdressers and neighborhood shops can benefit too. For a business, these investments bring costs down. Together with VakıfBank, we’ll track how much waste they prevent, how much raw material they put back into use and how much they cut emissions. We’ll publish the results.

Your project with the Family and Social Services Ministry aims to reach 1 million women across Türkiye’s 81 provinces. What support can participants expect?

Our first lessons in zero waste come at home. The zero-waste movement is a women’s movement.

Family support centers have added zero-waste training to their programs. We’re appointing women as zero-waste ambassadors in each province. They’ll work with one another and with governors’ offices and municipalities.

Women’s cooperatives and small businesses that repair or reuse goods, make compost or sell products without packaging can apply for financing through our programs. We want this work to be a source of income for women, too.

On a recent visit to a village, I had a long talk with a woman named Ayşe. She told me how people in Anatolia have lived this way for centuries. We’re reminding people of something they’ve forgotten.

What are you asking hotel, restaurant and retail chains to do about food waste under the One Billion Challenge?

A pledge that cannot be measured is no pledge at all. We ask each chain to choose a baseline year, weigh and record the food it discards from kitchens, storerooms and shop shelves, and publish the figures once a year. We also ask chains to arrange donations so that unsold food that is still safe to eat reaches people who need it.

We have to set an example ourselves. If we don’t do what we ask of others, our words carry no weight.

What should Türkiye do first to cut back on single-use plastics?

We published a report on plastic waste, then brought representatives of 17 ministries together for a workshop led by the first lady. What came out of that meeting was the idea of a timetable.

If manufacturers know which products they’ll have to cut back on, by how much and by what year, they can plan their investments. Without that information, they put those investments off. Predictability can do more to bring about change than a ban.

Our role is to help people find common ground, make financing available and give the people doing the work a say. Plastic crosses borders.

That’s why we’re working with 22 Mediterranean countries on a joint action plan.

By the end of 2027, how should the public judge what the initiatives announced in Antalya have achieved?

Our clearest indicator is Türkiye’s household waste recovery rate. It was 13 percent in 2017 and is now close to 40 percent. The target for 2027 is 40.5 percent. But a percentage can’t tell you how many people have felt a difference in their daily lives.

We’ll want to know how many countries and companies made measurable commitments on food waste. How many businesses secured financing? How many women joined the network? And did life really change in the zero-waste districts?

We’ll publish a national report each year with the Turkish Statistical Institute. The provinces will update their targets each year before March 30. We’ll present the results at the annual Zero Waste Forum and take a progress report to COP32 in Addis Ababa.

No country can solve its waste problem alone. There’s nowhere outside this world for the waste to go.