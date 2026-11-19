Istanbul’s ancient open-air cisterns stand out

ISTANBUL

Byzantine-era cistern walls line a roadway in Istanbul. (AA Photo)

Istanbul’s Byzantine-era open-air cisterns, built to store water piped in from outside the city, are striking for their sheer scale, and three in the Fatih district have no known equals in size worldwide, art historian Hayri Fehmi Yılmaz has said.

The city, which lacked a major natural freshwater source, relied on extensive aqueduct systems to transport water from Thrace. Large underground and open-air reservoirs were subsequently built to meet the needs of its growing population.

The three major cisterns in Fatih are Aetios, Aspar and Hagios Mokios, generally dated to around the fifth century. The Aspar Cistern, also known as Yavuz Sultan Selim Cistern, measures approximately 150 by 150 meters and is 8 meters deep.

Yılmaz said the structures were initially used to store water but gradually lost their function as supply systems deteriorated. Their sediment-rich floors eventually became fertile soil, turning them into vegetable gardens known as çukurbostan, a term referring to sunken gardens, during both the Byzantine and Ottoman periods.

Their uses have since changed. Aetios Cistern now accommodates Karagümrük Stadium, while the Aspar and Hagios Mokios cisterns have been transformed into public green and social spaces.

The fourth major example, Fildamı Cistern in Bakırköy, once supplied water to the Magnaura Palace area and later served as a shelter for military elephants. It now hosts cultural events.