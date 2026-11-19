Marmara quake response to draw support from 58 provinces

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Health Ministry plans to mobilize 4,338 personnel and 303 vehicles from 58 provinces to assist Istanbul and six neighboring provinces in the event of a major Marmara earthquake, according to its 2027 budget presentation booklet.

The plan envisages a mobile hospital and 37 emergency response units. An exercise tested the “Adalar Scenario,” assuming an earthquake affecting Istanbul and the northwestern provinces of Kocaeli, Yalova, Bursa, Sakarya, Bilecik and Tekirdağ.

The ministry said it had switched from analog radios to a digital system for ambulance services and disaster operations, designed to provide secure, uninterrupted communication and withstand natural disasters. It also plans to provide pre-hospital emergency care during forest fires.

The booklet outlined new wellness services, including art therapy, water and nature-based therapies, meditation, mental well-being therapies, nutrition services and psychological support.

Doctors, physiotherapists, psychologists, dietitians, nurses, occupational therapists and sports trainers provide the services.

Smoking cessation clinics received 256,216 applicants during the first 10 months of 2026, with 180,325 people receiving free medication and 24 percent of applicants successfully quitting.

Public, private and university hospitals performed 4.9 million operations in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 6.5 million throughout 2025.

Remote patient assessments have launched in primary care and will expand to all family health centers, allowing patients to consult their own doctors and have their health needs evaluated promptly without an in-person visit.

rephased it to - Remote patient assessments have launched in primary care and will expand to all family health centers, allowing patients to consult their own doctors and have their health needs evaluated promptly without an in-person visit.

During budget discussions, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu answered questions about allegations concerning former Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency head Osman Arıkan Nacar, who worked at the ministry between 2013 and 2016.

Three inspectors were assigned on Oct. 15, 2026, to examine the allegations, Memişoğlu said, adding the inquiry was ongoing.

Istanbul, home to over 15 million people, faces the risk of a major Marmara earthquake. Disaster readiness remains a concern following the February 2023 Kahramanmaraş earthquakes in southern Türkiye, which killed more than 53,000 people.