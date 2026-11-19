Fidan holds talks with US envoy and UAE, Azerbaijani FMs

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R) met with U.S. Ambassador to Ankara, Tom Barrack, in Ankara, on Nov. 18, 2026. (AA Photo)

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held talks with U.S. Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack and his Azerbaijani and Emirati counterparts on bilateral relations and regional developments.

Fidan received Barrack, who also serves as the U.S. special envoy for Syria and Iraq, in Ankara on Nov. 18, according to ministry sources.

He also held separate phone calls with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During his conversation with Bayramov, the two ministers discussed bilateral ties and regional issues, the sources said.

Fidan and Sheikh Abdullah also exchanged views on bilateral relations, the current situation in the Gulf and ongoing efforts to end regional conflicts.

The talks came amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to address regional tensions and conflicts across the Middle East.

At a joint news conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani on Nov. 17, Fidan said Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan would welcome other countries into their Mecca defense alliance once its institutional framework is in place.

The three countries established the alliance in August. Fidan said that a meeting to advance work on its institutional structure will be held later this month.

He also announced a December meeting in Germany between the R4 group, comprising Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and the E4 countries, comprising Germany, Britain, France and Italy.