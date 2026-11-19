Court hands prison term, political ban on İmamoğlu over CHP 2023 congress

ANKARA

A Turkish court on Nov. 18 sentenced jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu to two years and one month in prison and imposed a political ban on him over alleged irregularities in the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) 2023 leadership race.

İmamoğlu was among nine defendants given the same prison term in the case over the CHP’s November 2023 congress, which saw Özgür Özel elected as party leader.

İmamoğlu has been held in pretrial arrest since March 2025 in a separate corruption investigation targeting the Istanbul Municipality.

Those sentenced alongside İmamoğlu included Özgür Çelik, who was CHP Istanbul provincial chairman at the time of the congress, and Rıza Akpolat, the jailed mayor of Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district. İzmir

Mayor Cemil Tugay, another defendant in the case, was acquitted.

The defendants were accused of offering improper inducements to secure votes for Özel during the congress, allegations they denied.

In an earlier ruling this year, the court reinstated former CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as the party’s chairman over allegations that delegates had been bribed to vote for Özel at the party’s congress.

Following the ruling, Özel resigned from the CHP and founded the New Party, taking 90 lawmakers with him and establishing it as the main opposition force in parliament. Several mayors, including İmamoğlu, have since defected to the newly formed party.

Özel was unanimously reelected leader of the emerging main opposition on Nov. 15, securing 1,154 votes cast by delegates at the party’s first ordinary convention in Ankara.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s top administrative court, the Council of State, on Nov. 19 upheld a lower court ruling dismissing an appeal by İmamoğlu’s lawyers against the annulment of his university diploma, bringing the administrative legal proceedings over the case to a close.

Istanbul University annulled İmamoğlu’s diploma in March 2025, citing alleged irregularities in his transfer from a university in Turkish Cyprus.

The decision has potentially far-reaching political implications, as the Turkish Constitution requires presidential candidates to hold a university degree, effectively jeopardizing İmamoğlu’s eligibility to run for president.