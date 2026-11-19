Hegseth pays surprise visit to Venezuela

CARACAS

Embattled Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrived in Colombia on Nov. 18, after he made a surprise appearance in Caracas for the highest-level U.S. visit since the January ouster of President Nicolas Maduro.



Colombia has traditionally been one of the United States’ closest allies in the region, and the visit comes as Washington and Bogota discuss carrying out joint military operations against drug-trafficking groups.



“In each country, according to each country’s laws but in working together, we are going to find, we are going to hunt, we are going to kill and defeat narcoterrorists,” Hegseth said standing alongside Colombian ministers.



After a closed-door meeting, Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula said leadership will seek congressional approval for joint military operations with the U.S. The U.S. has already backed anti-narcotic strikes in Colombia.



During the stop in Venezuela, Hegseth announced renewed U.S.-Venezuelan military cooperation and vowed to “hunt” down drug traffickers.



“We will hunt you down, we will find you, and we will kill you,” he said after announcing the deal that marks a dramatic thaw in long-hostile relations.



Venezuela’s interim leader Delcy Rodriguez hailed a “resumption of the technical-military relationship between both countries” after years of rupture and U.S. sanctions.