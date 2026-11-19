Islam to surpass Christianity as world’s largest religion by 2035

NEW YORK

Turkish Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the city's landmark Sultan Ahmed Mosque, or Blue Mosque, in Istanbul, June 25, 2017. (AP File Photo)

Islam is expected to surpass Christianity as the world’s largest religion by 2035, according to detailed projections released on Nov. 18 by the Pew Research Center.

Pew, which has been issuing authoritative reports on religious demography for 25 years, said both Islam and Christianity are growing, but Islam is growing much faster. A key reason, Pew said, is that Muslims tend to have more children than other major religious groups.

“It’s the babies,” said Pew senior demographer Conrad Hackett, explaining that conversion and other ways of changing religious identity are much smaller factors than fertility rates.

During 2020-2025, the fertility rate for Muslims was 3.1 children per woman, followed by the rate for Christians at 2.5, according to Pew. The average fertility rate for all other women was 1.6, below the level of 2.1 that’s considered necessary for each generation to replace itself.

According to Pew’s latest estimates, there were 2.27 billion Christians and 2.02 billion Muslims worldwide in 2020.

Pew’s new projections forecast that there will be 2.57 billion Muslims and 2.52 billion Christians by 2035. By 2070, if recent trends continue, there will be more than 3.6 billion Muslims and just under 3 billion Christians worldwide.

Although Hindus and Jews are growing in absolute numbers, they are projected to decline as a percentage of the global population, Pew said. It forecasts that Buddhists would shrink both in number and as a portion of the world’s population, in part due to expected declines in the overall populations of China, South Korea and Japan.

Over the coming decades, Pew said, most of the world’s population growth is expected to occur in Africa, particularly south of the Sahara Desert, where most people are Christians or Muslims. The region’s high fertility and rising life expectancy will boost the global numbers of both faiths, Pew predicted.