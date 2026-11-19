Travel ban imposed on former banking regulator chief over fund probe

ISTANBUL

Authorities have banned former Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) Chairman Şahap Kavcıoğlu from traveling abroad.

Former Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) Chairman Şahap Kavcıoğlu has been barred from traveling abroad as part of an ongoing investigation into an investment fund scandal.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office sent an official letter to the Treasury and Finance Ministry on Nov. 18, requesting authorization to investigate Kavcıoğlu, as required under the relevant legislation.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek subsequently assigned the ministry’s Inspection Board to conduct a preliminary examination into the former BDDK chief.

The ministry is expected to announce its official decision on whether to grant the investigation authorization.

In the meantime, a travel ban was imposed on Kavcıoğlu on Nov. 19.

The developments followed a report by daily Yeni Şafak alleging that Kavcıoğlu had requested 6 billion Turkish Liras (approximately $120 million) in fund support for savings finance company Katılımevim from Pusula, a portfolio management firm currently under investigation. The newspaper also claimed that he had instructed BRSA executives on the transfer of Birevim, another company operating in the savings finance sector, and alleged that certain companies had made irregular payments.

He resigned as BDDK chairman on Nov. 11.

Türkiye has been embroiled in a major financial scandal since mid-September, when the collapse of an investment scheme led market regulators to suspend and order the liquidation of 131 investment funds suspected of market manipulation.

Since the scandal came to light, several senior financial officials have stepped down from their positions and given statements to prosecutors.

The funds in question were estimated to hold between $18 billion and $21 billion in assets and had approximately 455,000 individual investors.

Earlier this month, former Family and Social Policies Minister Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya was arrested on charges of membership in a criminal organization and violating capital markets legislation in connection with the investigation.