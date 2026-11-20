Minister to review progress in anti-terror bid with 8 governors

ANKARA

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi (AA Photo)

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi will hold a meeting in the eastern province of Tunceli with governors and security officials from eight cities in the region on Nov. 21 to discuss the process of the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative.

The governors, provincial gendarmerie commanders and police chiefs of Tunceli, Adıyaman, Bayburt, Elazığ, Erzincan, Erzurum, Malatya and Şanlıurfa will attend the meeting, security sources said on Nov. 20.

The gathering will also bring together Gendarmerie General Commander Gen. Ali Çardakcı, Police Chief Ali Fidan, as well as heads of intelligence and counterterrorism units within the Gendarmerie General Command and the General Directorate of Security.

The meeting will be chaired by Çiftçi and focus on ongoing efforts under the initiative, progress made so far and developments on the ground.

Launched in late 2024, Türkiye’s terror-free initiative aims to end decades of terrorism by the PKK through the group’s complete disarmament and dissolution. The conflict has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The initiative gained further momentum after the parliament overwhelmingly approved a comprehensive framework law addressing the political and social dimensions of the process.

At the previous regional governors’ meeting, held under Çiftçi’s chairmanship in Batman on Oct. 17, governors, provincial gendarmerie commanders and police chiefs from Ağrı, Batman, Bingöl, Bitlis, Diyarbakır, Hakkari, Mardin, Muş, Siirt, Şırnak and Van were in attendance.

The scheduled meeting will come after Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on Nov. 19 said a monitoring commission for anti-terror initiative would begin operating soon, despite opposition criticism and uncertainty over its composition.