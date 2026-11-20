Nearly a quarter of world's children live in conflict zone: charity

AMMAN

Displaced boys open boxes of humanitarian aid from King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center at the Al-Fardous displacement camp in Ras Imran, on the outskirts of Aden, Yemen, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/)



Nearly a quarter of the world's children are currently living in a conflict zone, a record rate since statistics were first recorded in the 1990s, the charity Save the Children said.

"Almost one in four children worldwide are now living in conflict zones, the highest number since records began in 1990," the London-based charity said on Nov. 19.

"The figure represents an increase of more than 50 percent in a decade, jumping from 378 million in 2015 to 589 million in 2025," it added.

The report was titled "Stop the War on Children: Changing the Odds" and drew on statistics from the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO).

The percentage of children living in conflict zones has doubled from 10 percent in the mid-1990s to 23.4 percent in 2025.

The report defines conflict zones as areas existing within a 50-kilometre radius in which at least one armed attack took place.

Africa has the largest number of children living in conflict zones, at about 260 million, or 44 percent of the total across the globe, the report found.

Rates have surged in the Middle East as well, from 52 million children in 2024 to 67 million in 2025, a 29 percent increase.

An average of two in five children in Africa and the Middle East are living in conflict zones, it added.

"The scale of this crisis is rapidly growing, and the systems meant to protect children are being pushed to breaking point," said Inger Ashing, chief executive of Save The Children International.