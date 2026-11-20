Russia pummels Ukraine after Putin vowed 'painful' attack

KIEV

People take shelter in a metro station during an overnight Russian missile attack, in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. (AP Photo)

Russia pummelled Ukraine with dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones overnight, killing six in the capital Kiev, hours after President Vladimir Putin had vowed a "painful" response for Kiev's strikes on the Crimean bridge this week.

Another two people were killed in Lviv, power was knocked out in swathes of the country and in Kiev, three vital transport bridges were hit, officials said.

The deadly strikes came after Putin met China's Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump in China, where the Russian leader had touted the three men's "shared responsibility" for global security and issued a joint "declaration toward peace" that made no mention of Moscow's almost five-year invasion of Ukraine.

Explosions rang out through the night as Ukrainian officials reported more than 80 missiles and 400 drones were fired.

Three bridges that cross the Dnipro river were also hit, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Two people were killed at a commuter train station on the outskirts of the western city of Lviv, the governor said.

Russia has intensified its targeting of Kiev over the last six months and ahead of what many fear will be the toughest winter of the war.

U.S.-led talks on ending the fighting have so far shown little signs of progress, with Moscow having stuck to its hardline demands.

Putin has said any deal to end the war in Ukraine must be part of a wider agreement on European security.

He has also so far refused to let European representatives join the U.S.-led talks with Ukraine.