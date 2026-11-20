Trump, Xi and Putin end summit without Ukraine or Iran deal

SHENZHEN

(Kremlin)

U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged cooperation on energy and nuclear risks at a Nov. 19 summit, but announced no deal to end the wars in Ukraine or Iran.

Their first three-way meeting lasted about 80 minutes on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen.

The four-point “Declaration toward Peace” issued afterward did not mention either conflict.

The leaders reaffirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought” and pledged dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation.

The declaration contained no arms reduction targets or negotiating timetable.

They also said they planned to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products, maintain stable energy flows and reform the United Nations to improve its response to global challenges.

On international justice, the leaders called for respect for state consent and the immunity of state officials, saying the International Criminal Court and similar bodies “must not abuse their jurisdiction.”

Putin is subject to an ICC arrest warrant issued in 2023 over alleged war crimes involving the unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children.

Trump has imposed sanctions on court officials over the tribunal’s actions against Israel, including its arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu.

In separate talks with Trump, Xi urged Washington to avoid actions over Taiwan that could cause major setbacks in bilateral relations, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.

The two leaders also discussed economic cooperation and energy.

Following the summit, Putin said Russia had invited European representatives to Moscow to clarify their position on Ukraine peace negotiations before deciding the format of further talks.

He said Washington was pressing for European participation and that Moscow wanted to understand what European governments would bring to the negotiations.

“We understand that discussing security issues, including security in Europe, without Europeans is pointless,” Putin said.

In Berlin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met European leaders and U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at a gathering of the Coalition of the Willing, hosted by Germany, France and Britain.

In a joint statement following the meeting, the three European countries and Ukraine reaffirmed that Kiev should have legally binding security guarantees once a ceasefire takes effect.

They also urged Russia to agree to a winter ceasefire covering attacks on energy infrastructure.