Roman bath in Stratonikeia reveals history of earthquakes, repairs

ANKARA

The research provides scientific evidence for understanding how ancient communities responded to major quakes.

Researchers have mapped out the centuries-long timeline of the Roman bath in the ancient city of Stratonikeia, located in the western province of Muğla’s Yatağan district, uncovering details of its original construction, subsequent repairs, and ultimate collapse.

The research, conducted by scientists from Ankara University and Pamukkale University, revealed that the architectural history of the bath was closely linked to major earthquakes that struck the region.

The study focused on the Frigidarium, the cold-water section of the Roman bath, and the adjacent Palaestra, an open exercise area.

Researchers dated brick, mortar and quartz-rich sediment samples collected from the site using optically stimulated luminescence (OSL), a technique that determines when mineral grains were last exposed to sunlight or heat.

The resulting dates were assessed alongside archaeological layers, structural collapse evidence, historical earthquake records and coins recovered during excavations. The findings were then combined through Bayesian statistical modelling to establish a chronological sequence.

The findings identified three major stages in the history of the Frigidarium. Its initial construction dates to the Roman Imperial period, with the main building activity taking place between the late first and early second centuries A.D.

The results provide independent evidence of large-scale urban development and monumental construction that took place in Stratonikeia during the Roman period.

Researchers also identified a major subsequent renovation phase, dated between 365 A.D. and 499 A.D., with the most probable date concentrated around 375 A.D.

This timeframe is consistent with the possibility that the city underwent repairs and reconstruction following the Great Crete earthquake in 365 A.D., which had widespread effects across the eastern Mediterranean.

Coins minted in 613 A.D. provide crucial evidence

Coins minted in 613 A.D. and found beneath the destruction layer during excavations provided an important chronological clue in dating the final major collapse of the Frigidarium.

Based on the combined evidence, researchers narrowed the estimated collapse period to between 613 A.D. and 850 A.D., with the most probable date around 633 A.D.

However, the team stressed that the findings do not establish a definitive year for the collapse. The combined evidence from luminescence dating, archaeological stratigraphy, coins and structural damage suggests that the Frigidarium lost its monumental function following a major seismic event in the early seventh century.

The columns on the southern side of the Palaestra, which had fallen in the same direction, as well as collapsed architectural elements in the Frigidarium and the preserved destruction layer, provided important evidence of a sudden collapse.

Rather than treating the Roman bath as a structure built and destroyed at a single point in time, the study examines it as an urban complex that endured natural disasters, underwent repairs and reuse, and eventually lost its monumental function over several centuries.

The new chronology from Stratonikeia provides scientific evidence for understanding how ancient communities responded to major earthquakes, repaired their cities and adapted their monumental buildings over time.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Professor Eren Şahiner, a faculty member at Ankara University’s Earth Sciences Research and Application Center, said Stratonikeia, known as the “City of Lovers and Gladiators,” had a history stretching from the Archaic period to the Ottoman and Republican eras.

Explaining the dating technique used in the research, Şahiner said: “We used the minerals inside the samples as time machines. We carried out dating by extracting the energy stored in them through a series of sample preparation and measurement procedures in the laboratory.”

He said researchers also examined coins recovered from burial contexts and determined that the Frigidarium had undergone repairs following the Great Crete Earthquake, which he associated with the third and fourth centuries B.C., while the city began losing its monumental character around the sixth and seventh centuries A.D.

Şahiner said the dating results shed light on how ancient cities dealt with natural disasters and how settlement patterns changed over time.

“What happened in the past is actually very similar to what we see today. After an earthquake, population changes can occur in an area. We are identifying these changes. In a way, we enter a time machine to understand and interpret events that took place in the past and bring that knowledge into science,” he said.

He noted that the research examined quartz and feldspar minerals, which make up around 60 percent of the Earth’s crust, to establish the time elapsed since their initial formation.

“We can see how destructive earthquakes were and how they affected populations and urban development in a region. Sudden changes in the data can reveal just how devastating an earthquake was at the time,” he said.