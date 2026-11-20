Spanish court opens sex abuse probe into Julio Iglesias

MADRID

Two women file a complaint against Iglesias for sexual abuse.

A Spanish court has opened a criminal investigation into veteran singer Julio Iglesias following allegations of sexual abuse by two former female employees, which the 83-year-old artist strongly denies.



The women, a domestic worker and a physiotherapist, allege they suffered sexual and physical abuse while working at Iglesias’ properties in the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic in 2021.



Madrid’s Audiencia Nacional court said on Nov. 18 it would investigate alleged offences against sexual freedom, bodily harm and degrading treatment. However, it rejected additional allegations of human trafficking and violations of workers’ rights.



The decision follows new evidence submitted by one of the complainants, including photographs showing bruises and marks that she says resulted from physical and sexual abuse.



The court summoned both women to testify on Feb. 3.



An earlier complaint was shelved in January over jurisdiction concerns, as the alleged offences took place outside Spain. A subsequent legal review concluded that Spanish courts could investigate crimes allegedly committed abroad by Spanish citizens under certain conditions.



Iglesias has described the accusations as “absolutely false,” saying he has never abused or coerced any woman.

Two women file a complaint against Iglesias for sexual abuse.