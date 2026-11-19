Osman Hamdi Bey painting with dual signatures to go under hammer

ISTANBUL

Osman Hamdi Bey’s painting bears two different signatures.

A painting by renowned Ottoman artist Osman Hamdi Bey, titled “Şark Pazarında Kubbeli Camii” (The Domed Mosque in the Oriental Bazaar), dating from the 1870s and bearing two different signatures, will be offered at auction for the first time on Nov. 29.



According to a statement by Arthill Müzecilik, the 51st Collectible Works of Art Auction will be held both in person and online, showcasing Turkish paintings, Ottoman palace artifacts, historical documents and pieces from private collections.



One of the highlights of the auction, the painting bears both the Latin-letter monogram “O.H.” and the Ottoman-script signature “Hamdy.” The 41.5-by-57.3-centimeter oil-on-cardboard work will be offered with authentication and certification documents, as well as an analysis report from the Paris-based IACC laboratory.



Also up for auction is the personal “Müze-i Hümayun” (Imperial Museum) seal commissioned for Osman Hamdi Bey following his appointment as the museum’s director in 1881. Produced in Lyon, the official seal reflects a significant period in the institutional development of Ottoman museology.



A pocket watch dating from 1925, presented to Galatasaray Sports Club founding president Ali Sami Yen by the club’s founding members on its 20th anniversary, will also go under the hammer. The watch features a gold “GS” emblem and an inscription in Ottoman script, while its dust cover bears historical wording explaining the club’s founding purpose.



Other highlights include a diamond-encrusted gold dagger made for Sultan Abdulhamid II, a Longines pocket watch with the gold monogram of Grand Vizier Mehmed Talat Pasha, and a six-dial skeleton clock displaying both Hijri and Rumi calendars through a single mechanism.



A three-page letter sent by Sultan Abdulmecid to French General Pélissier on June 28, 1855, bearing the sultan’s signature and imperial monogram on its wax seal, is also among the lots. The selection further includes an 18th-century oil painting depicting the reception of a French ambassador at Topkapı Palace.



Among the paintings on offer are “Semazen” (Whirling Dervish), part of İbrahim Çallı’s “Mevlevi Series,” and Mübin Orhon’s 1976 work “Soyut Kompozisyon” (Abstract Composition).