Grand Theft Auto VI hits the market after 13-year wait

PARIS

An organizer fixes a poster of the video game ‘Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI’ ahead of its launch party in Chennai on Nov 17. (AFP Photo)

After 13 years of anticipation, two delays and several leaks, the latest instalment of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise is set for its global release on Nov. 19 with expectations that it will break sales records and become one of the biggest entertainment launches in history.



Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA VI will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Its development budget is estimated at between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, making it the most expensive video game ever produced.



According to specialist firm Sensor Tower, pre-release sales are estimated to have exceeded 15 million copies, generating more than $1.5 billion even before the official launch. British analytics firm Omdia predicts that sales could reach $3.2 billion by the end of the year.



Joost van Dreunen, a professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, described the game as the “Taylor Swift of video games,” pointing to its exceptional commercial potential and cultural reach.



Set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, GTA VI follows a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style couple trying to survive in a crime-ridden version of Miami. The franchise is known for recreating fictional versions of major American cities and giving players considerable freedom in a detailed open world.



Players will be able to drive cars, fly planes and go skydiving. The new instalment promises an even higher level of realism, with characters whose appearances change according to their eating habits. Players will also have to work on developing the relationship between the two protagonists.



The game received eight nominations on Nov. 17 at the Game Awards, which will announce the year’s best video games on Dec. 10.



Rockstar Games, which is expected to have 12 studios worldwide and more than 4,700 employees by 2026, has spent more than eight years developing the new instalment. Active production began after the release of its previous game, Red Dead Redemption II, in 2018.



The road to release was marked by several setbacks. Leaks in 2022, including stolen gameplay footage published online, led to two postponements. The studio also faced another wave of leaks last summer.