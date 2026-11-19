Pieces of driftwood turn into animal sculptures

BİNGÖL

Yılmaz Kaya’s creations include crocodiles, leopards, squirrels, snakes, fish, otters, monkeys and horse heads. (AA Photo)

56-year-old craftsman in the eastern province of Bingöl transforms discarded pieces of wood found in nature into animal sculptures through traditional handcraft techniques, bringing out shapes hidden in their natural textures.



Introduced to woodworking by his carpenter father, Yılmaz Kaya began crafting handmade items from various materials in 1987 inside a workshop he built himself in Bingöl’s Şehit Mustafa Gündoğdu neighborhood.



With no formal training in the field, Kaya honed his craft through hands-on experience, careful observation and imagination.



His first animal sculpture took shape in 2014, when he went fishing in Bilaloğlu village and noticed the outline of a lizard in a piece of wood lying in a streambed. Working on the wood, he turned it into a sculpture depicting a lizard eating its own tail.



Over time, Kaya began focusing on revealing animal figures concealed in the natural forms of wood, combining his craftsmanship with his observational skills and imagination.



He searches wooded areas, streams and riverbeds around Bingöl for dried wood and pieces carried by water, bringing his finds to his workshop, where he carefully works on each piece while preserving its original shape.



After removing rotten and softer sections, he uses tools including saws, pocketknives, chisels and sandpaper, depending on the structure of the wood. He employs an engraving tool to bring out finer details such as eyes, mouths and noses.



His creations include crocodiles, leopards, squirrels, snakes, fish, otters, monkeys and horse heads.



Kaya also shares his knowledge through workshops organized by various institutions. He founded the Bingöl Handicrafts Research and Development Association about 11 years ago and has taught courses organized by institutions including Bingöl Municipality.



He currently teaches wood burning, wood shaping and modern industrial woodworking at a course run by the Youth Center under the provincial directorate of youth and sports.



Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Kaya said his connection with wood stemmed from his father, whom he described as his greatest teacher.



Kaya said he tried not to alter the natural shape of the wood, noting that water erosion and stones had already given many of the pieces distinctive forms over time.



Kaya noted that he aimed to make the figures more visible without changing their original character, adding that his interest in nature was the main reason he preferred animal sculptures.



Sometimes he also collects wood left behind by forest fires and transforms it into animal figures. Kaya said each piece of wood suggested a different figure to him, adding that he particularly preferred root fragments carried by water and trapped among stones in streambeds.



“I cannot decide beforehand what animal a piece will become. Once I remove its soft and rotten parts, its form reveals itself. Think of it like sculpting. You carve away material, but some sections are too hard to work on. As you remove the softer parts, the wood guides you,” he said.



He added that people who knew his work had begun bringing him unusual pieces of wood they found.

“They say, ‘Yılmaz teacher will definitely make something out of this,’” he said.

Nature is my material warehouse



Describing the principles behind his work, Kaya said he followed one main rule: never add anything to the wood he collected and always preserve its natural form.



“My rule is not to add anything to the piece of wood I find, but to preserve its shape. I can describe this as ecological art because I obtain my materials from nature and bring them here to work on them. Nature is my material warehouse,” he said.



During the pandemic, Kaya hosted students for nearly two years at his small shelter and garden workshop, offering lessons in gourd carving and wood shaping. He said he continued providing similar training through institutional courses.



Kaya said his workshop was not only a place for artistic production but also a retreat for people seeking to escape the pressures of city life.



He believes everyone should have a hobby, noting that the growing number of apartment buildings in cities has reduced people’s opportunities to connect with nature and the soil. “Many of our friends have hobbies but cannot pursue them at home. I am lucky in that respect. I have a garden, and I have made use of it in this way,” he said.



Kaya said he hoped to expand his artistic activities in the coming years and establish a cultural and arts center.



“As the head of the Bingöl Handicrafts Research and Development Association, my goal is to establish a ‘cultural and arts center,’ even if I have to do it with my own resources,” he said.