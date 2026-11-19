‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ to screen with live orchestra

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul Film Orchestra, conducted by Benjamin Pope, will perform Patrick Doyle’s original score live.

“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” the fourth film in the popular fantasy franchise, will be screened with a live orchestral performance in Istanbul and the capital Ankara this year.



The screenings, part of the international Harry Potter Film Concert Series, will take place at Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul on Nov. 28 and ATO Congresium in Ankara on Dec. 13.



The Istanbul Film Orchestra, conducted by Benjamin Pope, will perform Patrick Doyle’s original score live in synchronization with the film, which will be shown on a large high-definition screen in English with Turkish subtitles.



Released in 2005, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” follows the young wizard as he unexpectedly enters the dangerous Triwizard Tournament at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As Harry faces a series of challenges, dark forces threatening the wizarding world begin to reemerge.



Audience members are also welcome to attend dressed in costumes and accessories inspired by the Harry Potter universe.



Produced through a partnership between Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and CineConcerts, the Harry Potter Film Concert Series combines screenings of the franchise’s films with a live orchestral performance.



Since its launch in 2016, the series has attracted more than 4.5 million people across over 3,000 performances in more than 48 countries.



In Türkiye, screenings of the first three films have drawn approximately 70,000 people in Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir since April 2025.