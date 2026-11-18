Ancient port spanning four civilizations unearthed in Trabzon

TRABZON

The remains have been discovered during the construction of a market in the Pazarkapı neighborhood.

Restoration is underway on an ancient port in the Black Sea province of Trabzon, featuring remnants from the Roman, Byzantine, Komnenos and Ottoman eras, with a 150-meter double-sided fortification wall already completed.



Once the project’s second phase concludes, the historic site will welcome visitors with a newly built viewing terrace.



The remains were discovered during construction of the Kadınlar Hali Market in the Pazarkapı neighborhood of the Ortahisar district. Archaeological excavations and restoration work carried out in cooperation with the regional conservation board revealed that the site was once a busy port where ships docked and merchants traded.



Findings from four historical periods — Roman, Byzantine, Komnenos and Ottoman — have been identified at the site. Restoration of the approximately 150-meter-long double-sided wall has now been completed.



As part of the work, the joints between the stones were renewed, injection work was carried out and protective covering was installed to prevent rainwater from damaging the wall. Restoration work is continuing on a northern tower attached to the fortification, which requires structural reinforcement.



The second phase of the project has been put out to tender. Several wall sections perpendicular to the fortification have been identified, and an excavation reaching a depth of 8 meters is planned to uncover structures believed to be small rooms from earlier periods.



Once excavations conclude, academics will join efforts to evaluate the findings and determine the structures’ historical purpose and architectural character.



Coins and olive oil jars uncovered during the excavations have been placed under the protection of the local museum directorate.



Once the project is completed, the historic area is expected to be reinforced with steel structures and converted into a viewing terrace. Landscaping, lighting and information panels explaining the site’s history will also be installed before it opens to the public.



Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality’s Head of the Department of Technical Affairs, Murat Öztürk, said the remains came to light during construction of the Kadınlar Hali Market.



Öztürk said restoration of the 150-meter fortification wall had been completed in cooperation with the conservation board, adding that the northern tower was being reinforced because of its structural condition.



He said the second phase would include further excavation and assessments with academics before the site was transformed into a viewing terrace.



Describing the site as a former port that once hosted docking ships and thriving trade, Öztürk said that the museum directorate is currently preserving all recovered artifacts.