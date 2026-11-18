Turkish glass artist keeps flame-shaped tradition alive

BURSA

Turan holds a glassblowing artist card from the Culture and Tourism Ministry. (AA Photo)

Fatma Turan, 48, has spent nearly two decades in the northwestern province of Bursa forging raw glass into globally coveted pieces, all while ushering in a new vanguard of glass artists.



Turan, who previously worked in business management and accounting, turned to glass art after the birth of her two daughters, seeking a creative pursuit away from the demands of daily life.



Inspired by videos of glassblowing artists abroad, she attended workshops at various centers in Istanbul’s Beykoz district before continuing her training in Bursa. Within two years, she obtained master craftsman and master instructor certificates.



Awarded a glassblowing artist card by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Turan has been working in her studio in Bursa’s historic Cumalıkızık neighborhood, where she has been shaping glass into artistic creations for 18 years.



She has also led workshops at public education centers and cultural events over the past decade, while sending her works to collectors and customers in Türkiye and overseas.



Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Turan said she initially focused on glassblowing before moving on to solid glassworking.



“Being able to melt glass and give it the shape you imagine is truly a passion. What drew me to this art was the fire. I started as a hobby, but over time I decided this had to become my profession,” she said.



Using glassblowing techniques, Turan creates figures such as birds, swans and whirling dervishes, while her solid glasswork includes penguins, ducks, jewelry and decorative objects.



She said she enjoys combining small pieces of glass, known as murrine, and glass powder, as well as incorporating marbling techniques, silver and silver wire into her creations.



Turan has taken part in festivals, exhibitions and cultural events in Türkiye and abroad, with her glasswork reaching audiences across several countries.



Through her studio in Cumalıkızık, she also aims to introduce visitors to the craft and offer them hands-on experiences through individual lessons and workshops.



Emphasizing the importance of preserving traditional glassmaking, Turan said, “We have a very valuable cultural heritage dating back to the Ottoman era. In the past, pieces such as eye-drop bottles and Çeşm-i Bülbül glassware were produced. We are working to bring these traditions back into focus and pass them on to future generations.”