Artist brings climate message to COP31

ISTANBUL

Özcan organizes art workshops for participants of different age groups.

Turkish painter Seval Özcan showcases her works and held interactive art workshops at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, highlighting the role of art in raising awareness about climate change. The United Nations Climate Change Conference, held in Antalya with the participation of 196 countries, featured Özcan’s works in both its Blue and Green Zones.



Her triptych sphere installation titled “DOT: Connectivity, Wholeness and Curiosity” and a digital artwork were exhibited in the COPART section of the Green Zone. In the Blue Zone, her work “No:1 Liberation” was displayed at the Turkish Pavilion, in a meeting room of the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry.



Alongside the exhibitions, Özcan organized art workshops titled “Surprise Me,” bringing together participants from different age groups.



Organized by the Education Department of the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, the workshops took place in two locations: The Blue Zone and the Zero Waste Village. Combining fan design with artistic expression, the activities offered participants an opportunity to explore creativity and express themselves through color and design.



Özcan previously represented Türkiye at COP29 in Azerbaijan, where she participated as a speaker, exhibited her works and held art workshops.



Through her exhibitions and hands-on activities at COP31, the artist brought together art and the climate agenda, emphasizing the potential of creative expression to connect people and cultures.