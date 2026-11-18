UK actor Robert Pattinson to be new James Bond

LONDON

Robert Pattinson, who will take on the role of James Bond, beat out rumored 007 rivals including Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor and Jack Lowden. (AP File Photo)

After months of speculation, British actor Robert Pattinson was on Nov. 16 named as the new James Bond, stepping into the coveted role of the world’s most famous fictional spy.



“Amazon MGM Studios have announced that Robert Pattinson will take on the iconic role of James Bond,” the studio said.



Pattinson, 40, will succeed Daniel Craig as the super-suave MI6 agent, “ushering in a new era for one of cinema’s most celebrated characters,” the studios added.



The choice of the Batman actor received immediate royal approval, with the British monarchy’s social media accounts sharing the announcement with the comment: “Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond.”



It will be the first 007 film since long-term producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson stepped back and Amazon took creative control of the franchise, after acquiring the series’ parent company MGM.



“To be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement, adding it was “a dream come true.”



There had long been rumours that Amazon could seek to stir things up by bringing in a black actor, or a woman, to play the iconic role created by author Ian Fleming.



Only six actors have played Bond before, including Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan, who have all donned the Bond tuxedo in the decades since the spy first came to the screen in the 1960s.



Pattinson beat out rumored 007 rivals including British actors Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor and Jack Lowden.



Amazon MGM had already announced that Oscar-nominated Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, behind box-office hits such as the “Dune” films, would be directing the next Bond movie from a script by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight.



Pattinson has “the necessary acting and action chops,” Bruce Nash, founder of film industry data and box-office tracking website The Numbers, told AFP.



Amazon had gone for a “very safe choice,” he added, saying Pattinson “ticks all the boxes for a studio that wants a smooth re-start to the Bond franchise.”



Knight said in May that Amazon has given him a license to play with the legendary secret agent.



“Bond has been bulletproof. People have been able to make mistakes and variations and the character has survived,” Knight told Screen magazine at the Cannes Film Festival.