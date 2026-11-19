Anne Hathaway welcomes third child

NEW YORK

Hathaway and Shulman are already parents to two sons.

Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway has welcomed her third child with husband Adam Shulman, according to reports published on Nov. 17.

The 44-year-old actress was photographed walking through New York City on Nov. 17 carrying a newborn in a baby carrier, offering the first public glimpse of the couple’s newest family member. People magazine confirmed the birth, although the baby’s name, gender and date of birth have not been disclosed.

Hathaway and Shulman, who married in September 2012, are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, born in 2016, and Jack, born in 2019.

The actress announced her third pregnancy in June through an Instagram post featuring a video in which she revealed her baby bump. “Baby, I’m yours,” she wrote in the caption, set to Barbara Lewis’ song of the same name.

During a July appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Hathaway described the pregnancy as an unexpected but joyful development, jokingly calling the baby their “buzzer-beater.”

The actress has previously spoken openly about experiencing a miscarriage and the difficulties she faced on her journey to motherhood.

Hathaway has also enjoyed a particularly busy year professionally, appearing in several major productions, including “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” “The Odyssey,” “Mother Mary” and “Verity.”