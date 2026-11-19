Exhibition invites visitors to shared witnessing

Exhibition invites visitors to shared witnessing

The exhibition allows visitors to discover the themes through their own engagement with the photographs. (AA Photo)

An exhibition bringing together award-winning press photographs from state-run Anadolu Agency’s international Istanbul Photo Awards competition explores shared human experiences and collective witnessing through five conceptual themes.



Titled “Müşterek” (Collective), the exhibition opened at Karaköy Palas through a collaboration between the KÜME Foundation and Anadolu Agency. Featuring a selection from the competition’s 12-year archive, it will remain open to visitors until Dec. 31.



Curated by Murat Kösemen, the exhibition brings together internationally acclaimed news photographs in a thematic narrative that encourages visitors to reconsider their relationship with events unfolding in different parts of the world.



Kösemen said the exhibition was built around the idea that no one is entirely detached from events affecting others, even when they take place in distant geographies.



“Although the events we see in these photographs unfold in other parts of the world, seemingly beyond our immediate surroundings, they concern issues we have been part of, whether through our past experiences or everyday lives,” he said.



He added that the project sought to make visible the shared responsibility people have toward what happens around them, even when they might feel disconnected from such events.

Five conceptual themes



The exhibition is structured around five concepts: Encounter, memory, threshold, journey and play. Rather than displaying them as section headings, the curatorial approach allows visitors to discover these themes through their own engagement with the photographs.



Kösemen said the first concept, encounter, establishes the initial connection between visitors and the stories depicted. Memory then encourages them to consider how the images relate to their personal histories, social surroundings and experiences.



The concept of threshold examines how far visitors feel involved in the stories they witness, while journey reflects on how they carry these experiences with them after leaving the exhibition.



The final section, play, offers a different perspective through a video installation featuring a camera and a screen. As photographs from the exhibition appear on the screen, the camera projects visitors’ own images onto them.



The installation invites visitors to question whether they first look at themselves or at the dramatic events, human stories and disasters depicted in the photographs.

‘We have become desensitized’



Drawing attention to the growing influence of social media, Kösemen said the constant exposure to distressing images had made people increasingly accustomed to suffering and more likely to scroll

past it.



“Every day, we encounter similar images on social media and, unfortunately, because we have become so accustomed to them, we can simply scroll past or ignore them,” he said, adding that the constant visual bombardment had contributed to public desensitization.



He explained that the exhibition’s conceptual framework offers a way to interpret the Istanbul Photo Awards archive while highlighting this growing indifference.



Kösemen noted that he had also come to see his own stake in the stories depicted in the photographs, instead of treating them simply as artistic material.



According to him, the chain of collective experience spans those who endure the events, the photojournalists who document them, the news agencies that compile the visuals and the cultural institutions that display them. The final link, he added, is the visitor, whose presence completes the process of shared witnessing.



Kösemen said choosing the venue had been the most challenging part of the process, given the deeply dramatic nature of some of the photographs.



However, the strength of the Istanbul Photo Awards archive and the quality of the selected images helped overcome these initial concerns.



The exhibition can be visited at Karaköy Palas until Dec. 31.