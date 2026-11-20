Türkiye warns of job losses if excluded from EU auto plan

BERLIN

Türkiye has warned that exclusion from the European Union’s proposed “Made in EU” framework could threaten 330,000 automotive jobs by 2035 and raise vehicle and component costs in Europe.

Speaking at the second Turkish-German Automotive Summit in Berlin on Nov. 19, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat called for Türkiye’s inclusion as a partner country in all provisions of the proposed Industrial Accelerator Act, without restrictions.

“We are not asking for special status for Türkiye,” Bolat said. “We want Türkiye’s unique position and existing rights under its 30-year customs union relationship with the EU to be recognized in the new rules.”

The European Commission’s March 4 proposal would introduce European-origin requirements for selected public procurement and support programs.

Although its general provisions recognize qualifying content from customs union partners, Bolat said specific automotive rules remained a concern.

He cited requirements for assembly within the EU, restrictions on access to corporate fleet incentives and narrow eligibility criteria relating to vehicle emissions.

Citing industry simulations, Bolat said Türkiye’s automotive exports to the EU could fall 53 percent by 2030 and 68 percent by 2035 if the country were not fully included in the framework.

By 2035, that scenario could put around 330,000 jobs and 20 billion euros in Turkish automotive exports at risk, he said.

Vehicle and component costs in Europe could rise by an estimated 4 to 9 percent.

Bolat said the consequences would extend to European manufacturers and suppliers through lower investment in Türkiye, reduced demand for components and damage to production networks built over three decades.

Türkiye produced about 1.45 million vehicles in 2025, with 71 percent manufactured at European producers’ plants, he said.

Around 55 percent of the components used in Turkish vehicle production came from EU countries.

The “Made in EU” debate therefore concerned more than where a vehicle was assembled, Bolat said, arguing that the final rules should reflect Türkiye’s place in Europe’s integrated automotive industry.

During his Berlin visit, Bolat also discussed Türkiye’s concerns with German Economy and Energy Minister Katherina Reiche and held talks with Ford representatives.