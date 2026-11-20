Erdoğan hails Kızılelma drone as it enters service

ANKARA

Türkiye’s homegrown Bayraktar Kızılelma unmanned fighter jet has entered the Turkish army’s inventory, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Nov. 19.

“I believe our glorious army will achieve victory after victory with Bayraktar Kızılelma, and I hope this proud milestone brings great success,” Erdoğan said in a social media post.

“Today is a historic day when a great dream has become a reality,” he wrote.

Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar said it had delivered the first three Kızılelma aircraft to Türkiye’s security forces, nearly four years after the jet completed its maiden flight.

In a statement, Baykar described Kızılelma as the world’s first unmanned fighter jet to enter military service.

“Today, we deliver to our nation the dream we set out to build 20 years ago,” the company said.

Kızılelma is designed for air-to-air combat and strikes against ground targets. The company is also working to adapt the aircraft for operations from ships with short flight decks.

The jet is 14.5 meters (47.6 feet) long, has a 10-meter (32.8-foot) wingspan and carries a maximum takeoff weight of 8.5 metric tons.

Baykar says the aircraft can hit Mach 0.9 (90 percent of the speed of sound) and remain airborne for over three hours.

Baykar unveiled the project in 2021 and presented its prototype the following year at Teknofest, the world’s largest aerospace and technology event, in the northern city of Samsun.

Kızılelma completed its maiden flight on Dec. 14, 2022, remaining airborne for 18 minutes at the company’s test center in Çorlu, northwestern Türkiye.

The aircraft demonstrated its ability to operate alongside other unmanned platforms in April 2023, when it flew in close formation with Baykar’s Akıncı drone during tests in Çorlu. The two aircraft later repeated the formation flight before spectators at Teknofest in Istanbul.

On Nov. 29, 2025, a Kızılelma prototype successfully struck a jet-powered aerial target using a domestically developed Gökdoğan air-to-air missile during a test off the Black Sea coast near Sinop, according to Baykar.

The following month, two Kızılelma prototypes conducted an autonomous formation flight over Çorlu. Baykar said the aircraft used software developed by its engineers to coordinate their movements and carry out an air patrol along a predetermined route.

In its latest announcement, the company thanked the engineers and other personnel involved in the project, while paying tribute to team members who died during its development.