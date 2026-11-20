Ankara welcomes ICJ genocide ruling against Myanmar

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has welcomed an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims, calling for full and immediate compliance with the judgment.

In a Nov. 19 statement, the Foreign Ministry said Türkiye had supported the case, brought by The Gambia under the 1948 Genocide Convention, from the outset.

“This historic judgment marks a milestone in officially recognizing the systematic persecution suffered by the Rohingya Muslims, delivering justice, and ensuring accountability,” the ministry said.

It called on Myanmar to guarantee the Rohingya’s fundamental rights and freedoms and pledged continued support for international efforts to secure their safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return to their homeland.

The court ruled on Nov. 19 that Myanmar committed genocide during military operations in northern Rakhine State in 2017.

It also found that Myanmar violated its obligations to prevent and punish genocide.

The ICJ ordered Myanmar to provide reparations to the Rohingya and take measures to prevent further violations, including guarantees that such acts would not recur. The amount and terms of compensation will be determined in a subsequent phase of the proceedings.