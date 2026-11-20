NATO outlines €2.7 billion in technology needs at İzmir event

IZMIR

NATO’s technology agency outlined around 2.7 billion euros in potential procurement opportunities at NATO Edge 2026 in İzmir, where officials called for closer cooperation with industry to deliver military technology more quickly.

The three-day event ended on Nov. 19 at the İzmir Fair Center. Organized by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA), with coordination by the Turkish General Staff and support from the İzmir Governor’s Office, it brought together military officials, technology companies and academics.

The exhibition featured 284 companies, including 30 from Türkiye, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Firms from more than 25 countries presented technologies covering satellite communications, cloud computing, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

NCIA said its anticipated requirements included network infrastructure, cyber defense, satellite and tactical communications, intelligence and geospatial services, and software development. Individual procurements remain subject to planning, funding, approval and formal procurement procedures.

At the closing session, NCIA General Manager Dylan Browne said NATO should make it easier for companies to supply products and services to the alliance.

He urged greater use of existing commercial technologies, saying NATO would improve its prospects of successful delivery by matching its requirements with problems industry already had solutions for.

Browne said all 32 allies needed to work together to adapt to emerging technologies. Discussions throughout the event also examined how systems used by different allies could operate together.

Final-day sessions addressed the modernization of NATO applications in public and classified cloud environments, additional satellite communications capacity and deployable air command and control systems.

Browne acknowledged that NATO had struggled to complete projects on time and within budget, saying the agency was working to address those shortcomings.

He said it needed the capacity to handle a 20 to 30 percent increase in project demand and called for greater efficiency and higher production volumes.