Türkiye backs UK, Australian sanctions on Israeli settlements

ANKARA

Türkiye and 14 other countries on Nov. 19 welcomed sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom and Australia over illegal Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, including measures targeting companies involved in settlement construction.

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Indonesia, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, the Maldives, Egypt, Niger, Pakistan, Somalia, Saudi Arabia and Jordan issued a joint statement welcoming the measures.

They also welcomed the U.K.’s decision to sanction an organization accused of obstructing humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.

The ministers voiced support for efforts to ensure accountability through international measures and sanctions against individuals and entities responsible for settlement activities, including the E1 settlement plan, as well as those supporting, facilitating or implementing settlement expansion and annexation policies.

They strongly condemned Israel’s continued settlement policies in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly the E1 settlement plan and related activities east of occupied East Jerusalem.

The ministers expressed hope that the U.K. and Australian sanctions “would encourage other members of the international community to adopt similar measures.”

According to the statement, the sanctions are consistent with international law and relevant U.N. resolutions, including the Security Council Resolution 2334 in 2016.

The ministers also cited the International Court of Justice’s July 2024 advisory opinion, which outlines states’ obligations not to recognize as lawful the situation resulting from Israel’s unlawful occupation or provide aid or assistance in maintaining it.

They reiterated calls for Israel to reverse all measures related to settlement activities and other practices aimed at altering the geographical and demographic character of the occupied Palestinian territories.

The ministers also condemned Israel’s military escalation in Gaza and called for the full and immediate implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

The plan aims to establish security and stability, address the humanitarian situation, facilitate reconstruction and recovery efforts, and lay the groundwork for lasting peace.