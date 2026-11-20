Speaker urges opposition to join disarmament panel

ANKARA

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş has renewed his call for the New Party and İYİ (Good) Party to join a commission monitoring the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, after both announced they would not appoint members.

Speaking at a news conference in parliament on Nov. 19 after completing talks with party leaders, Kurtulmuş said he had yet to receive formal written refusals.

Once the commission’s size was agreed, he would notify each party of its allocation and set a deadline for nominations, he said.

“If we receive a response saying, ‘We are not participating,’ we will act accordingly,” Kurtulmuş said.

He said the commission would begin work soon, but gave no date. Its working procedures and priorities would be decided at its first meeting.

“There is no need for a very large commission,” he said, adding that a membership figure acceptable to parliamentary party groups would be agreed.

The body is required under the Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration, which parliament passed with 467 votes. It would oversee implementation of legislation linked to the PKK’s disarmament and dissolution.

Kurtulmuş said the commission would monitor the government’s handling of the process on parliament’s behalf, maintain coordination between the executive and legislature and keep the public informed.

He urged parties to reflect the broad parliamentary support for the law, saying greater participation would demonstrate democratic maturity. The initiative should neither be used for political gain nor avoided out of concern over political risks, he added.

“Most of the work is behind us; little remains,” Kurtulmuş said.

He said the Defense Ministry and National Intelligence Organization would assess conditions on the ground and prepare reports. Their findings would be discussed by the National Security Council before it issued a recommendation.