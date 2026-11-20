Giant ash in Türkiye’s Black Sea region awaits protection

ARTVİN

The ash tree’s thick trunk rises among gravestones in Artvin’s Kocabey village’s cemetery.

Academics have begun efforts to register an ash tree in Türkiye’s Black Sea province of Artvin as a monumental tree, saying its trunk diameter is the largest they have identified in the country.

Researchers from Artvin Çoruh University’s Faculty of Forestry, Department of Soil Science and Ecology, noticed the tree during fieldwork in Kocabey village’s cemetery in Şavşat district. Villagers have protected it for years.

Its trunk measures 6.3 meters in circumference and about 2 meters in diameter, Professor Aydın Tüfekçioğlu said. A registered ash in the northwestern province of Düzce measures about 1 meter in diameter and 3 meters in circumference.

“We had never encountered an ash with such a large diameter,” he said, adding that Artvin had no registered monumental ash trees. New graves nearby could damage its roots and eventually lead to it being felled, making registration important, he said.

The tree stood among other species in the cemetery and had been protected because of its age, Lecturer Şennan Arslan said. Its potential monumental status was not recognized until the assessment with Tüfekçioğlu, he said. “We are proud to have such a tree in our village,” Arslan said.

Tüfekçioğlu called Artvin the “capital of trees,” citing a pear tree in Şavşat he said was 1,100 years old and the world’s oldest. He also described a Scots pine on Sarıçayır Plateau, over 2 meters in diameter, as the world’s widest of its species.

He cited beech, yew and oriental spruce trees in Murgul as other outstanding examples. The registration effort would help preserve the cemetery’s ash for future generations.