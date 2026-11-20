Mucilage returns to Marmara Sea as fishermen haul slime instead of fish

BURSA

Fishing boats are moored alongside a pier in the Gulf of Gemlik on the Marmara Sea.

Fishermen in northwestern Türkiye’s Gulf of Gemlik have begun hauling up marine mucilage instead of fish as the slimy substance returns to the Marmara Sea, clogging nets, damaging boat engines and threatening livelihoods.

A diving team documented the renewed presence of mucilage, also known as sea snot, at depths of between 5 and 30 meters during an underwater survey between the coastal villages of Narlı and Kapaklı in Bursa’s Gemlik district. The mucilage was particularly dense below 10 meters, with concentrations peaking between 10 and 20 meters.

Hüseyin Dalarel, head of the Gemlik Fisheries Cooperative, said fishermen were once again struggling to haul in mucilage-coated nets, while the thick substance damaged boat machinery and made operations increasingly tough.

“Instead of catching fish, our nets are coming up covered in mucilage. We cannot catch fish at all,” Dalarel said, adding that fishermen were returning from trips at a loss after spending money on fuel and labor while also facing costly technical damage to their equipment.

Marine scientist Mustafa Sarı, a professor at Piri Reis University’s Faculty of Maritime Studies, warned that the phenomenon had returned to several parts of the Marmara Sea, including the Gulf of Erdek, Paşalimanı Island and the Gulf of Gemlik.

Sarı explained that mucilage forms through a combination of rising sea temperatures, stagnant water conditions and pollution. It typically develops in autumn, persists in deeper waters throughout winter and can rise to the surface in spring and summer.

While temperature increases and changes in wind patterns are difficult to control, reducing pollution remains a measure authorities and other stakeholders can take, he said.

“The Marmara Sea continues to be polluted,” Sarı said, criticizing the lack of substantial progress despite commitments to tackle the problem. He called on central and local authorities, the private sector, civil society and universities to work together to renew the Marmara Sea Action Plan and coordinate efforts to reduce pollution.