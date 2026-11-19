Parliament OKs bill to expand Turkish Red Crescent’s powers

ANKARA

Lawmakers discuss a bill on the Turkish Red Crescent at parliament.

Turkish parliament has passed legislation expanding the Turkish Red Crescent’s powers and responsibilities, granting it specific authority to visit prisoners of war, trace missing persons and oversee the receipt and use of international humanitarian aid.

The Turkish Red Crescent Law, approved by the General Assembly on Nov. 18, establishes a legal framework governing the organization’s duties, powers, rights and exemptions.

One of the most notable provisions concerns international humanitarian assistance.

Under the new legislation, the Turkish Red Crescent will become the sole authorized body responsible for receiving and using in-kind and cash donations sent to Türkiye, in both ordinary and emergency circumstances, by the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Red Cross and Red Crescent organizations of other countries.

The law also regulates the humanitarian assistance activities that the Turkish Red Crescent will carry out both in Türkiye and abroad during disasters, emergencies and armed conflicts.

Its primary mission is defined as delivering assistance to people in need without discrimination, preventing disease and improving health conditions.

Under the legislation, the Turkish Red Crescent is also authorized to visit facilities where prisoners of war and civilians are being held, monitor conditions at these locations and submit reports on its findings.

The organization will also be able to facilitate communication between detainees and their families, conduct searches for missing persons, deliver humanitarian assistance and act as an intermediary in prisoner exchanges and family reunifications.

Under the law, the Turkish Red Crescent will be able to access centers housing people affected by disasters and humanitarian crises, in coordination with the relevant public institutions and organizations.