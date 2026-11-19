Erdoğan urges unity as nine mayors join AKP

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Tekirdağ Mayor Candan Yüceer on joining his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). (AA Photo)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov. 19 called on members of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to stand united against alleged efforts to sow division within the party, while welcoming nine mayors into its ranks.

“We will remain vigilant against those trying to sow discord and drive a wedge between us. We will not fall for the schemes of those seeking to breach Türkiye’s defenses by attacking the AK Party’s inner stronghold,” Erdoğan said at a party event in Ankara.

Among the mayors who joined the AKP were Tekirdağ Mayor Candan Yüceer, Antalya Acting Mayor Büşra Özdemir and the mayors of Antalya’s Korkuteli and Demre districts, Saniye Caran and Fahri Duran.

Özdemir and Duran resigned from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) on Nov. 18, while Caran left the party earlier. Yüceer resigned from the main opposition New Party on Nov. 7.

Sefer Karaahmetoğlu, acting mayor of Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district, also joined the ruling party.

The other mayors were Bülent Kara of Giresun’s Tirebolu district, Erdinç Altınok of Adana’s Yumurtalık district, Özkan Günenç of Edirne’s Enez district and Ramazan Karakaya of Uşak’s Karahallı district.

“This movement has grown on your shoulders, through your hearts and your efforts. It has reached this point thanks to your dedication and that of the unsung heroes of our party organization,” Erdoğan said.

“With God’s permission, it will continue to grow in the same way, while also contributing to Türkiye’s growth.”

Erdoğan also accused the opposition of seeking to “exploit the recent atmosphere of uncertainty” to discredit the ruling party.

“We know very well the intentions of those trying to settle their own scores by swinging their swords in every direction over current issues,” he said.

“We are not bothered by criticism as long as it is constructive. We are open to every suggestion that helps us improve, broadens our horizons and points us toward what is right and beneficial.”

The president said his party was meeting citizens across the country to listen to their complaints, expectations and demands, adding that it was working to address shortcomings.

“We are keeping our finger on the pulse of the nation. We have the opportunity to hear citizens’ demands, expectations and criticisms firsthand. If we have shortcomings or mistakes, we strive to correct them,” he said.

Erdoğan’s remarks came as Türkiye continues to grapple with a major financial scandal that emerged in mid-September, when the collapse of an investment scheme prompted market regulators to suspend and order the liquidation of 131 investment funds suspected of market manipulation.

Opposition figures have blamed ruling party members for the scandal, accusing them of direct involvement.