UN to carry Türkiye’s COPArt initiative into future climate summits

ANTALYA

A visitor views an installation at the COPArt exhibition during COP31 in Antalya. (AA Photo)

The United Nations will carry Türkiye’s COPArt initiative, launched for the first time at the COP31 climate summit in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, into future U.N. climate conferences as a legacy of the country’s presidency, the Environment Ministry said on Nov. 18.

According to the ministry, the COP31 venue, covering 1.1 million square meters, also serves as an indoor and outdoor art gallery, with 65,000 square meters dedicated to the COPArt exhibition.

The exhibition features artworks exploring climate change, environmental degradation, and sustainability, while an 8,100-square-meter indoor exhibition space in the Green Zone houses more than 1,000 artworks and 57 installations.

A special collection dedicated to Palestinian art is among the exhibition’s highlights, featuring works that address the humanitarian suffering in Gaza and preserve collective memory through art.

The collection includes Yusuf Aygeç’s Posters for the Olive Tree in Exile, previously exhibited in London and Ramallah, drawing inspiration from Palestinian poster design traditions and the poetry of Mahmoud Darwish.

Works by late Palestinian painter Suleiman Mansour and prominent Palestinian artist Nabil Anani are also on display, alongside pieces by younger artists.

The ministry said the UN had recognized COPArt as a legacy of Türkiye’s COP31 presidency, with the program expected to continue at future climate summits, highlighting art’s role in bringing people together around climate action.

COPArt Artistic Director Samed Karagöz said the initiative marked the first time such an art program had been introduced at a UN climate conference. He said the UN had accepted it as a legacy and pledged to continue it at least at the next two climate summits.

Karagöz said the Palestinian collection was intended to draw international attention to developments in the region and Gaza, stressing that art could help communicate their experiences and keep their collective memory alive.

The exhibition has attracted around 17,000 visitors since opening, including diplomatic delegations, company representatives and senior executives, even during two days when the Green Zone was closed to the general public.

COP31 President and Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum visited the exhibition on Nov. 17.

During the visit, Kurum examined works by Turkish and international artists focusing on climate change, nature, and sustainability.