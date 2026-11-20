Ankara tunes up for guitar festival

ANKARA

Austrian guitarist Florian Palier will be among the guests of the festival.

The fifth International Ankara Guitar Festival will bring together musicians and educators from several countries in the Turkish capital from Dec. 3 to 6, featuring concerts, an international guitar competition, masterclasses, workshops, academic sessions and an exhibition of guitar makers.



Organized by the Music Educators Association (MÜZED), in partnership with the Sabit Dağsuyu Foundation for Science, Art and Education and hosted by Çankaya Municipality, the festival will welcome artists from Türkiye, Norway, Austria, North Macedonia, Mexico, Brazil and Lithuania.



Its program will cover a wide musical spectrum, ranging from Anatolian melodies and Latin American music to classical guitar repertoire, jazz and tango.



The opening concert on Dec. 3 will feature guitarist Efgan Rende and vocalist Ayşegül Aykaç, who will perform selections from Anatolian folk songs, Azerbaijani music and Turkish classical music.



On Dec. 4, Norwegian guitarist Kristina Varlid and Austrian guitarist Florian Palier will give separate solo recitals.



On Dec. 5, guitarist Darko Bageski from North Macedonia and clarinetist Petar Taneski will perform a repertoire spanning classical music, Piazzolla tangos, klezmer and traditional Macedonian melodies.



The festival will conclude on Dec. 6 with two solo recitals by Mexican guitarist Alejandro Cordova and Brazilian guitarist Luis Leite. The closing program will include Spanish and Latin American guitar repertoire, Brazilian music, jazz and original compositions.



All four concerts will take place at Yaşar Kemal Cultural Center, starting at 8 p.m.



The International Guitar Competition, scheduled for Dec. 5 and 6, will allow young guitarists to perform before an international jury and gain artistic experience.



A panel of experienced guitarists and educators from Türkiye and abroad will serve on the jury to select the prize winners. In addition, the open category winner will earn the opportunity to perform at the 2027 International Ankara Guitar Festival.

The festival’s educational program will feature masterclasses and

academic activities led by 18 instructors from Türkiye and abroad. An exhibition of guitar makers will also bring instrument makers, musicians and students together with music enthusiasts.