Harry Styles, Cher to headline Glastonbury in 2027

LONDON

Aged 81 by the time she takes the stage next year, Cher will become the oldest artist ever to perform in Glastonbury’s Legends slot. (AFP Photo)

The U.K.’s iconic Glastonbury Festival on Nov. 18 unveiled its 2027 line-up with top names Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Sam Fender, set to headline alongside veteran star Cher.

Tickets for the event next June sold out in 45 minutes last month with thousands rushing for sought-after places despite the hefty price tag.

Other big names on the bill include Massive Attack, Lily Allen, Lola Young, Kraftwerk, Texas and De La Soul, according to the line-up poster released on the festival’s website.

Country star Kacey Musgraves, rising star FKA twigs and newcomer Adela also make the cut, with more acts still to be announced.

Cher, 80, will play the legend slot on Sunday. Aged 81 by the time she performs she will be the oldest artist to do so, taking the crown from Rod Stewart.

The festival held at Worthy Farm in southwest England has become a fixture of the international musical calendar, after first launching in 1970 inspired by British hippie and counterculture movements.

Prices have risen steadily in the last decade, with standard tickets costing 408 pounds ($539) for the June 2027 iteration, which follows the “fallow year” of no festival in 2026.

“We are so happy to be coming back after our fallow year,” said organizer Emily Eavis on Instagram, describing the line-up as an “incredible” spread of artists.

Once a mecca for legendary British rockers, Glastonbury’s line-up in recent years has veered to include global pop stars alongside festival veterans, with the likes of Charli XCX, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo gracing the stages.

The festival, popularly known as Glasto, courted controversy in 2025 after two acts offered messages of support for Palestinians in Gaza, where the United Nations says there are “reasonable grounds” to conclude that Israel’s authorities and security forces “have continued to commit the crime of genocide.”

Police assessed comments made on stage by Irish rappers Kneecap and the London-based duo Bob Vylan but ultimately took no action against either band.

Frontman Bobby Vylan had led the crowd in chants against the Israeli army, sparking a backlash against the BBC from some quarters for its live broadcast of the moment.

The 2027 festival will run from June 23 to 27.