Türkiye tightens criminal checks for pilot licenses

ANKARA

A pilot walks along a jet bridge toward a passenger aircraft.

Türkiye has barred candidates sentenced to at least two years in prison for an intentional crime from obtaining a pilot license under amended rules now in force.

Amendments to the Pilot Licensing Regulation, issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM), were published in the Official Gazette.

Under the updated rules, applicants must hold a valid medical certificate at the time of application, and criminal conviction restrictions will remain in effect regardless of a pardon or the lapse of the timeframes stipulated under Article 53 of the Turkish Penal Code.

Those convicted under the Anti-Terror Law, the Anti-Smuggling Law or the Law on Firearms, Knives and Other Instruments are also ineligible.

The rules exclude people dismissed from public service after being deemed to have membership, affiliation or links to terrorist organizations or groups identified by the National Security Council as acting against national security.