Trust, persistence shape Ankara police horse training

ANKARA

A mounted police officer rides a horse during training in Ankara.

Teaching a horse to salute took two years and carrot treats for riding trainer Mahmut Kılınç, whose work with the capital Ankara’s mounted police rests on trust and persistence.

Part of Türkiye’s General Directorate of Security, the Ankara Police Department Mounted Police Group Command patrols busy streets, parks, tourist and cultural sites, rallies and sports events.

Horses undergo basic and advanced training at the Martyr Police Director Ali Gaffar Okkan Mounted Police Training Center. They learn to cope with explosions, smoke and fire before joining patrols and crowd-control duties. Consistent commands help the animals learn how to respond to their riders.

“You need to know horses well and build a strong bond,” Kılınç told state-run Anadolu Agency.

With more than 30 years in mounted policing, Kılınç described the job as a way of life and said he enjoys repeating daily routines with the animals.

Teams serve at Ankara Castle and Beştepe National Forest. On Ankara Police Director Maksut Yüksek’s orders, they also patrol schools at arrival and dismissal times, using the horses’ deterrent presence around families and crowds.

Officers distribute special mounted police souvenir cards to encourage children’s affection for animals. Visitors who pet the horses and chat with riders help build mutual trust, Kılınç said.

Proud to be a female mounted officer, Police Officer Tuğçe Coşkun said the response from girls was particularly rewarding. “Especially young girls say they want to become mounted police when they grow up,” she said.

Some people she meets on later patrols tell her they have taken up riding; others say they want to try. “Besides being a deterrent force, we also bring a friendly presence,” Coşkun said.