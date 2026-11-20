Türkiye’s external assets stand at $429 billion in September

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s external assets stood at $428.5 billion as of the end of September, rising 6.9 percent from the previous quarter, the Central Bank data showed on Nov. 20.

The country’s liabilities to non-residents, meanwhile, declined by 5.3 percent to $748.9 billion.

Türkiye’s net International Investment Position (IIP), defined as the difference between its total external financial assets and liabilities, recorded minus $320.4 billion as of September, narrowing from minus $389.8 billion in the previous quarter.

On the asset side, direct investment increased by 2.3 percent to $83 billion, while financial derivatives rose by 24 percent to $3.1 billion. Other investment assets grew by 4.1 percent to $167.1 billion.

On the liabilities side, direct investment fell by 17.8 percent to $175.2 billion, while portfolio investment declined by 3.3 percent to $149.5 billion.

Financial derivatives liabilities decreased by 41.7 percent to $4.1 billion, whereas other investment liabilities rose by 1 percent to $420.2 billion.