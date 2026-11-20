Turkish consumer confidence rebounds 2.4 percent in November

ANKARA

Consumer confidence in Türkiye rebounded in November, rising 2.4 percent from the previous month as household expectations improved, according to figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 20.

The consumer confidence index increased to 86.8 in November from 84.8 in October. The recovery followed a 7.7 percent decline in October.

Index readings below 100 indicate a pessimistic outlook.

Households’ expectations for their financial situation over the next 12 months improved, with the corresponding sub-index rising 3.4 percent month-on-month.

The sub-index measuring expectations for the general economic situation over the same period increased 2.9 percent.

Meanwhile, assessments of households’ current financial situation edged up 0.04 percent from October.

Expectations for spending on durable goods over the next 12 months also improved, with the relevant indicator rising 2.5 percent.

Meanwhile, according to data released by the Central Bank on Nov. 20, the seasonally adjusted Real Sector Confidence Index rose by 0.2 points month-on-month to 101.3 in November 2026.

The unadjusted Real Sector Confidence Index, meanwhile, fell by 0.6 points from the previous month to 99.2.