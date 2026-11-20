Number of newly established firms in Türkiye rises 3.2 percent in first 10 months

ISTANBUL

The number of newly established firms in Türkiye rose 3.2 percent year-on-year to 94,376 in the first 10 months of 2026, official data showed on Nov. 20.

The figure increased from 91,488 in the same period last year, with 2,888 more firms established, according to the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

Meanwhile, 26,442 firms entered liquidation between January and October, up 5.8 percent from 24,995 a year earlier.

In October alone, 2,751 firms entered liquidation, an increase of 4.7 percent year-on-year but a decline of 25.6 percent from September.

The number of newly established firms fell to 9,056 in October, down 13.8 percent from the same month last year.

The figure also represented a 4.7 percent decline from September, when 9,506 firms were established.

The combined registered capital of firms established in October totaled 37.55 billion Turkish liras ($742.4 million), down 28 percent from approximately $1 billion in September.

A total of 568 firms with foreign capital were established in October, accounting for 6.3 percent of all newly registered firms.

Of these, 135 had Turkish partners, 61 had Syrian partners and 51 had Iranian partners, TOBB said.

Foreign investors accounted for 81.1 percent of the combined registered capital of firms established with foreign participation.