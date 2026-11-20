German union vows to fight VW's 'catalogue of horrors'

FRANKFURT

Germany's biggest union has vowed to resist a "catalogue of horrors" after struggling car giant Volkswagen demanded workers agree to drastic cost-cutting measures, from pay freezes to potentially longer working hours.

Europe's biggest carmaker is in crisis, battling fierce Chinese competition, high costs and U.S. tariffs, and has announced plans to axe 120,000 jobs across its 10 brands by 2030.

Ahead of pay talks with unions at its Volkswagen brand beginning next week, the company said that its outlook had "deteriorated" and demanded deeper and faster cost cuts.

The carmaker is demanding that, if needed, staff work longer than 35 hours a week, the limit under current agreements, without extra pay.

It also calling for salaries to be frozen next year and in 2028, and for the withdrawal of various other benefits, such as bonuses for long-serving staff.

Union IG Metall vowed to resist what it termed a "catalogue of horrors."

"This will be a tenacious, bitter, and exhausting conflict that will leave deep scars on the company,” said senior union official Thorsten Groeger.

The negotiations cover around 120,000 employees at the Volkswagen brand.

The union did not make clear what its next steps would be, during the last battle over job cuts in 2024, VW workers staged massive nationwide strikes.

Last month, VW announced a massive quarterly loss of 5.8 billion euros ($6.5 billion), and vowed to redouble its cost-cutting efforts.